What Can Control Do?
Manage Your Omnichannel Business
Control integrates with Stripe, PayPal, and Square so you can see your online and offline transaction data on a single dashboard.
Supply Instant Analytics Anywhere
View combined payment metrics in real-time on desktop and mobile. Respond faster to critical events without having to rush back to the store or the office.
Deliver Personalized Intelligence
Get the metrics that matter to your business type. Whether you sell one-off items, recurring subscriptions, or a combination of both, Control has you covered.
What Can You Do?
View Analytics for Any Business Type
Get the analytics that align to your business type. Metrics that matter for an eCommerce store are not the same as those for a subscription SaaS company. It’s time you turned your data into intelligence.
Receive Real-Time Transaction Alerts
Never miss a beat. Get alerts for events including new high-value sale, new customer acquired, and anomalies such as fraudulent transactions. Watch your business grow one sale at a time.
Access Remote Control of Your Business
At the airport terminal, in the backseat of a cab, or grabbing a cup of coffee, no matter where you are, take action on charges from your phone. Feel empowered to run your business from the palm of your hand.